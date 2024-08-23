Dangerous drivers off the coast of Puerto Banús 

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:05 • 1 minute read

Moments before impact. Credit: Fuengirola se queja, Facebook

Big fright at sea this week when a leisure boat crashed head on with a whale-watching boat causing panic between passengers of both.

As seen in a video now spread all across social media, the curious Lamborghini-shaped speed boat, a familiar sight to frequent visitors to Puerto Banús, headed straight for another, bigger boat carrying tourists in search of whales and dolphins. The little yellow speedboat hit the bigger boat, but luckily only caused superficial damage to both.

Reckless navigation and a lack of safety procedures

The owners of the small Lamborghini boat have been reported to police for reckless navigation and a lack of safety procedures. Complaints have been numerous about these type of leisure boats operating from Costa el Sol’s harbours which do not need a specific licence to operate and which are said to have been involved in a number of dangerous incidents over the last few years.

Plagued by tragic incidents at sea

In a year plagued by tragic incidents at sea, there are calls for tighter safety measures at the Marbella harbour. In 2023, a man died when after visiting a local cocktail bar, fell from his boat and banged his head in Puerto Banús harbour. In 2014, two men were injured when their 5-metre boat exploded while filling up with fuel. And earlier this summer, a 7-year-old boy was killed when the jet ski he was passenger on turned over when being driven too fast close to the shore.