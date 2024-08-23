Early harvest for Ronda’s wine producers

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:47 • 1 minute read

Ronda grape harvests begin early. Credit: Italian Food Production - Shutterstock

Ronda is bringing forward its grape harvest this year producing more lighter whites and reds rather than the traditional generous and sweet wines that used to dominate the Malaga wine market.

Fortified and sweet wines used to always be synonymous with Malaga, but palates are changing as dry whites and reds take over the Andalusian market. According to Bibi García of Ronda’s Cortijo Los Aguilares Winery, the Ronda wine growing region is relatively young and despite Roman occupied Malaga province being a big producer, the Ronda wines we know today are only between 40 and 30 years old.

Wide selection of variety of grapes

Most of the varieties of grape here are of the Spanish varieties including Tempranillo and Garnacha, although, according to García, grape growers have had a lot of success with foreign varieties such as Pinot Noir and Petit Verdot.

Ronda wines adapting to new conditions

Cortijo Los Aguilares is beginning its harvest early this year reporting that they have to adapt to new and challenging conditions, such as the current drought in the area. García says the vines are tired after a very rainy spring and several serious heatwaves since. The winery is keeping a close eye on the weather as more and more they find at this time of year, serious and sudden storms are playing havoc with the vines.

Added to this, a changing market in which less young people are consuming wine and the more selective and discerning customer has higher expectations, being precise with the timing of a harvest is essential.