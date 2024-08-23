Heat-related deaths predicted to soar by 2100

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:09 • 3 minutes read

Staying cool in summer can prevent serious health conditions. Credit: Aireza Kaviani. Pexels.

It’s predicted that more than 20,000 could die in Spain every year by 2100 due to the global warning.

Researchers at The Lancet have warned about the grave consequences of global warming, saying that continually raising temperatures could cause 20,000 deaths per year by the beginning of the next century. Researchers have called for action to protect the most vulnerable regions as well as members of society most susceptible to extreme heat.

Currently 4,000 Heat-Related Deaths per Year in Spain

According to a new study published in The Lancet magazine, around 4,000 deaths per year are caused by extreme heat in Spain, highlighting the urgent need for heat safety. The areas with the highest estimated mortality rate for 2100 are Menorca, with 105 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, and Ciudad Real, with 95 deaths per 100,000.

In 2023, it’s predicted that the heat caused more than 47,000 deaths around Europe.

Rising Temperatures and Ageing Populations: A Dangerous Combination

Heat isn’t the only risk factor as we face the prospect of even hotter summers in the future. The population is getting increasingly older, meaning that more people will be susceptible to such extreme changes in temperature.

The Lancet showed that southern Europe will be most at risk. Citizens in Italy, Greece, Spain, and some areas in France will be particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures.

Heat-Related Deaths Have Been Rising Since 2003

Deaths attributed to heat have been on the rise year on year since 2003. Since that date, 30% more deaths have been reported, with 2023 the deadliest year so far. More than 4,000 have already died in 2024. Going on current predictions that the temperature will rise 3 degrees by 2100, this number is expected to increase five-fold.

Eight Times More People Die from Cold than from Heat in Europe

Currently, eight times more people die from cold than heat. However, this ratio is expected to change radically over the coming decades. That said, northern European countries like Norway and Sweden may see an increase in cold-related deaths due to their ageing populations.

How to Protect Yourself from Heat

Though the most extreme summer heat appears to be behind us at least for this year, it’s vital to look after yourself in high temperatures. Apart from keeping yourself hydrated by taking frequent sips of water, and always having water on hand, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself in the remaining hot days and weeks of the summer.

The Red Cross recommends:

Being smart in the sun: Avoid going out in the hottest hours of the day when possible. Apply- and frequently reapply- suncream, cover your head with a hat, and take regular breaks.



Drinking plenty of water: Isotonic drinks are especially effective at replacing lost fluids, salts, and sugars. Both hot and cold drinks are fine to drink, but avoid diuretics like caffeine and alcohol that end up dehydrating you.

Eating light, water-rich foods: Avoid large meals. Instead, have lighter meals that increase your water intake if possible. Eat salads and fruit for extra hydration and to avoid the sluggish effects large meals can cause.

Knowing the signs of heatstroke: Know the signs of heat stroke and be aware of the people around you, especially elderly relatives or neighbours. Heat stroke can manifest itself through confusion, nausea, headaches, or muscle cramps. Look out for unusually pale skin. Ashen, grey, or yellowish hues can indicate a serious problem. If you suspect somebody has heatstroke, call the emergency services immediately.

Other Heat-Related Health Consequences

Summer illnesses are also a threat, especially to elderly people. Raised temperatures can cause sunburn, insomnia due to heat, and urinary tract infections. The latter can be particularly risky for elderly people. Seek treatment immediately if you suspect a urine infection.