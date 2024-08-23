Im-Pulse Pink Floyd tribute Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:44 • 1 minute read

Im-Pulse play homage to Pink Floyd. Credit: Im-Pulse

The Pink Floyd tribute group, ‘Im-Pulse’ performs Friday, August 30 at Estepona Bullring.

Friday, August 30 sees a tribute to the iconic British band in the spectacular setting of Estepona bullring. The Malaga-born band, Im-Pulse, lends its highly professional interpretation of the most legendary Prog band of all time. Offering up one of the most captivating performances with a dazzling light and sound show, the band will run through most of the most emblematic songs of the Floyd, taking everyone back to a time when mere musical performances were taken over by an audio visual feast for the senses.

Unforgettable experience

Following the success of their tour of all the biggest Spanish cities, the band continues their second year of touring with an impressive concert in which they will relive the magic of Pink Floyd‘s music. An unforgettable experience with what is increasingly being considered by more and more people to be the best tribute to Pink Floyd in the country.

The concert starts at 10pm on Friday, August 30 at the Estepona bullring. Tickets cost €20, and can be purchased at tickentradas.com.