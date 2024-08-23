Jumilla annual festival wraps up

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:15 • 3 minutes read

Jumilla celebrates wine and tradition Images: Jumilla Town Hall

JUMILLA has wrapped up its annual fair and festival, celebrating local culture, wine, and tradition. The event, which has become a staple in the region, featured a wine showcase that brought together eight local wineries to highlight the best wines from the area.

National Folklore Festival Brings Music and Dance to the Streets

One of the festival’s main attractions was the National Folklore Festival, which brought traditional music and dance performances to the streets of Jumilla. The event kicked off with an opening ceremony led by Mayor Seve González, followed by performances from local dance groups and participants from across Spain.

Children’s Parade and Water-Themed Party Delight Festivalgoers

The festival also included a large children’s parade with 17 groups participating, drawing in large crowds of spectators. Children enjoyed a water-themed party, one of many free events organised by the festival committee.

Traditional Offering of Grapes and Wine Honors Harvest

A key moment of the celebration was the offering of grapes and the first wine to a symbolic figure representing the harvest, with 26 local groups and 13 delegations from nearby towns taking part in the tradition.

Wine Cavalcade and Fireworks Close Out Festival in Style

The festivities ended with a grand parade featuring the famous ‘Wine Cavalcade,’ where thousands of litres of wine were poured out as part of the celebration. The festival ended with a spectacular fireworks display also, capping off another successful year for Jumilla’s beloved annual event.

Explore More of Jumilla: A Blend of Culture, Nature, and History

Beyond the festival’s lively celebrations, Jumilla offers visitors a chance to explore its rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The town is home to the impressive Castillo de Jumilla, a medieval fortress perched on a hill, providing panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards and landscape. This castle dates back to the 15th century and offers a glimpse into the town’s storied past.

For those interested in religious architecture, Jumilla’s Church of Santiago is a must-see. This Gothic-Renaissance church, with its beautiful altarpieces and intricate carvings, is a testament to the town’s artistic heritage. Additionally, the Archaeological Museum of Jerónimo Molina offers insights into the region’s prehistoric, Iberian, and Roman history, with fascinating artifacts that tell the story of Jumilla’s ancient roots.

Nature lovers can venture into the nearby Sierra del Carche Regional Park, a beautiful nature reserve ideal for hiking and outdoor activities. The park’s rugged terrain, dotted with vineyards and olive groves, is a perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and breathtaking scenery.

Jumilla’s Rich Wine-Making History

Jumilla’s wine-making history dates back more than 3,000 years, with roots stretching to the ancient Iberians and Phoenicians who cultivated vines in the region. The area’s warm Mediterranean climate, coupled with its high-altitude plateaus, creates the ideal conditions for growing the Monastrell grape variety, which thrives in the region’s limestone-rich soil.

The town has survived many challenges, including the phylloxera plague of the 19th century, which devastated vineyards across Europe. Jumilla’s vineyards were not fully affected until later, giving them a unique edge in recovery. Today, Jumilla’s wines are internationally recognised, particularly for their bold, full-bodied red wines made from Monastrell grapes, which account for around 80 per cent of the vineyards in the region.

In 1966, Jumilla was awarded Denomination of Origin (D.O.) status, a prestigious certification that acknowledges the quality and authenticity of its wines. This recognition has helped Jumilla’s wine industry flourish, turning it into one of Spain’s most important wine-producing regions. Visitors can explore local wineries, participate in vineyard tours, and discover the intricate process behind crafting these celebrated wines, which continue to play a central role in Jumilla’s culture and economy.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here