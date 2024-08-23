By Eleanor EWN •
The final missing body on the superyacht Bayesian has been located, four days after the sinking of the vessel on Monday morning.
The tragic sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily has officially claimed seven lives. Rescue teams have recovered all six bodies from the wreckage of the vessel, which sank in a storm on Monday. The last victim is confirmed to be Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of the tech tycoon Mike Lynch. The six victims found on the vessel followed the discovery of the body of the yacht’s chef shortly after the incident.
Local authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, examining potential causes such as equipment failure, human error, and adverse weather conditions. The investigation aims to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing contributed to the sinking of the yacht.
The search for Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tycoon Mike Lynch, has proven challenging following the sinking of the superyacht off the coast of Sicily.
Vincenzo Zagarola, a spokesperson for the Italian Coastguard, described the daunting task of inspecting the sunken vessel. “Imagine an 18-story building full of water,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s not been easy or quick.”
As rescue efforts continue, authorities are working tirelessly to locate Hannah Lynch and any other survivors.
The sinking of the luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily has prompted a manslaughter investigation by Italian authorities. The Prosecutor’s Office in Termini Imerese is examining the events leading up to the capsizing of the vessel on Monday.
Investigators are probing potential charges of “shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable homicide against an unknown person,” equivalent to manslaughter charges in the UK. The investigation aims to determine whether negligence or other factors contributed to the tragic incident.
Captain Ed Geary, a maritime chartered surveyor, has identified four potential factors that may have contributed to the tragic sinking of the luxury yacht off Sicily.
As the investigation into the yacht’s sinking continues, these potential factors will be closely examined to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.
