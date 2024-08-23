By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:25 • 2 minutes read

The Socolian coastguard have searched tirelessly for survivors of the sinking. Credit: Ble Water Healthy Living. Facebook.

The final missing body on the superyacht Bayesian has been located, four days after the sinking of the vessel on Monday morning.

The tragic sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily has officially claimed seven lives. Rescue teams have recovered all six bodies from the wreckage of the vessel, which sank in a storm on Monday. The last victim is confirmed to be Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of the tech tycoon Mike Lynch. The six victims found on the vessel followed the discovery of the body of the yacht’s chef shortly after the incident.

Local authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, examining potential causes such as equipment failure, human error, and adverse weather conditions. The investigation aims to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing contributed to the sinking of the yacht.

Search for Hannah Lynch Wasn’t “Easy or Quick”, says Coastguard

The search for Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tycoon Mike Lynch, has proven challenging following the sinking of the superyacht off the coast of Sicily.

Vincenzo Zagarola, a spokesperson for the Italian Coastguard, described the daunting task of inspecting the sunken vessel. “Imagine an 18-story building full of water,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s not been easy or quick.”

As rescue efforts continue, authorities are working tirelessly to locate Hannah Lynch and any other survivors.

Italian Authorities Launch Manslaughter Investigation into Yacht Sinking

The sinking of the luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily has prompted a manslaughter investigation by Italian authorities. The Prosecutor’s Office in Termini Imerese is examining the events leading up to the capsizing of the vessel on Monday.

Investigators are probing potential charges of “shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable homicide against an unknown person,” equivalent to manslaughter charges in the UK. The investigation aims to determine whether negligence or other factors contributed to the tragic incident.

Four Potential Causes of the Sinking of the Bayesian

Captain Ed Geary, a maritime chartered surveyor, has identified four potential factors that may have contributed to the tragic sinking of the luxury yacht off Sicily.

Retractable keels: Geary highlighted the historical reliability issues associated with retractable keels, crucial stabilising fins at the base of a boat. The position of the keel at the time of the incident could have significantly impacted the vessel’s stability. Regulatory oversight: Geary criticised the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency for delegating inspections and certifications to private surveying societies. He questioned the quality of these services, suggesting that some personnel may be underqualified or inexperienced. Crew alertness: While Geary agreed with Costantino’s assessment of the crew’s duty to remain alert, he emphasised the importance of rigorous training and preparedness to prevent such disasters.

As the investigation into the yacht’s sinking continues, these potential factors will be closely examined to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.