Mazeland Benidorm is starting to take shape Credit: Mazeland Benidorm

Mazeland Benidorm is an exciting and one-of-a-kind tourism and educational project scheduled to launch in early 2025 within the stunning Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm.

Every element of Mazeland Benidorm is carefully planned to respect and enhance the park’s natural beauty, as the designers are keen to ensure a harmonious coexistence with the environment.

In fact, they aim to establish an immersive space that not only enhances Benidorm’s tourism landscape but also functions as an interactive outdoor learning facility, raising awareness about the park’s ecology, ecosystem, and diverse wildlife.

Mazeland Benidorm: Mediterranean Cypress Maze

The design has been meticulously planned to offer visitors a perfect blend of entertainment and learning in a breathtaking setting. One of the main attractions will be the magnificent Mediterranean cypress maze, spanning over 5000 square meters.

This maze is not only designed to provide an exciting and challenging experience for visitors but also serves as an educational journey where guests can learn about the native flora and fauna of the region.

Mazeland Benidorm includes a cafeteria in a beautiful setting

In addition to the maze itself, Mazeland Benidorm will include a didactic classroom, where informative talks on the park’s rich biodiversity will be given, highlighting the importance of ecological balance and environmental conservation.

The final plans also include a large cafeteria, which will provide a relaxed ambience amidst gardens adorned with native vegetation and fruit trees.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a healthy meal in perfect harmony with nature while gazing out from the panoramic terrace, which will provide breathtaking views of the Serra Gelada and the Benidorm skyline.

