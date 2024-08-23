MIjas Feria about to kick off

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 11:49 • 1 minute read

Mijas fair opens next week. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

Mijas Pueblo is all set for its traditional village ‘Feria’ opening on Tuesday, September 3, and the council has just launched the official programme of events.

The official opening will be at 8pm on Tuesday 3 with a ceremony in Avenida Compás, the official switching on of the fair lights, and the presentation of the elected King and Queen of the fair. Just to get the kids back in the mood for returning to school, the first full day of celebrations on Wednesday 4 will be dedicated primarily to a ‘Children’s day’ with a predominant theme of social inclusion of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). That same day, from 5.30pm outside the Town Hall, children interested in participating in the parade will be able to register at the Town Hall, while the festive parade will take place precisely one hour later.

Traditional Mijas dinner for the elders

On Thursday 5 at 9pm, the traditional ‘Dinner of our elders’, a free meal in honour of the elderly living in Mijas, in which the Grandmother and Grandfather of the fair will be chosen. Also on the Thursday, the ‘Day Fair’ begins, so expect some disruption to services and parking limitations in Mijas.

The procession in honour of the Virgen de la Peña, the central moment of the fair, will be on September 8 starting at 9.30pm. As usual, the processional procession will begin in the parish of the Immaculate Conception, where the Patron Saint will be after having been transferred, on the night of August 29, from her hermitage.

As always, there will be a market and fairground rides, a procession of ‘Gigantes and Cabezudos’ (Giants and Bigheads), and a full programme of musical entertainment every night.