By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 11:28 • 2 minutes read

Mojacar implements protective and preventative measures for irritating insects Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

The Mojacar Council is further establishing its commitment to its public health and overall quality of life.

In an attempt to protect the environment and reduce the impact of irritating insects, the Mojacar Council has implemented an advanced mosquito and cockroach control treatment plan.

Mojacar implements an integrated control system for mosquitos and cockroaches

The plan, designed to protect both the municipality’s residents and the natural environment, is based on an approach that “prioritises prevention and respect for the environment”, according to the town hall.

The council has adopted an “integrated control system” as the central strategy, “aimed at early detection and preventive intervention”, as explained by the Mojacar town hall.

Mojacar prioritises public health, quality of life and environmental respect

The implemented approach seeks to reduce the increasing number of pests, as well as emphasise the use of alternative techniques and environmentally friendly biocides, harmless to the insects, demonstrating the town’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

Ana Maria Garcia, the Councillor Delegate for Health and Senior Citizens in Mojacar, has highlighted the overarching aim of this project, stating “Our priority is to guarantee a healthy environment for our residents and visitors.”

In addition, Garcia stated the importance of this programme, “With this plan, we are not only acting reactively, but we are putting in place preventative measures that make a significant difference to the quality of life in Mojacar.”

The mayor of Mojacar speaks on the importance of this project

The Mojacar Mayor, Fran Garcia, also underlined the importance of these environmental methods and techniques, especially during the summer months as they “know that the presence of mosquitos increases at this time, and that is why we have reinforced our control plan to ensure that both our residents and tourists enjoy a summer free of annoyances.”

The mayor reiterates the importance of these additions for the town, stating “These measures are essential to maintain Mojacar as a safe and pleasant destination.”

Mojacar continues to reaffirm its commitment to the “publics health and the well-being of all its residents and visitors”, shown through these new implementations, as stated by the town hall, “especially in the summer season”, these measures reinforce “the municipality’s dedication to maintaining a clean, safe and pest-free environment”.

