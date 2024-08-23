Murcia on track: Murcia’s high-speed future

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 1 minute read

Murcia connects to Europe’s future. Image: Shutterstock/ Markus Mainka

HIGH-SPEED rail services in Murcia are set to expand with the introduction of trains between Almería and Madrid. The Spanish Ministry of Transport plans to integrate Almería into the Mediterranean and Levante corridors within the next three years. This new connection will offer faster travel options between Almeria and Granada also with trips taking over two hours for just 110 kilometres at the moment.

Significant Travel Time Reduction: Almería to Madrid in Just Over an Hour

Once completed, the high-speed line between Murcia and Almería, covering 220 kilometres, will reduce travel time to just over an hour. This will increase the number of trains passing through Murcia’s Carmen station, benefiting both Renfe and private operators.

Mediterranean Corridor Boost: Murcia’s Key Role in Enhanced Regional Connectivity

The government sees this project as a key part of the Mediterranean Corridor, enhancing connectivity and cohesion across regions. The investment totals €3.5 billion, with 65 per cent of the work already completed.

Enhanced Regional Integration: Murcia Set to Become a Major Transport Hub

Being connected to the Mediterranean Corridor means Murcia will enjoy better trade and logistics opportunities, enhanced regional integration, faster and more convenient travel to key cities, and improved access to global markets. This connection will boost economic growth, attract investment, and position Murcia as a crucial link within a major European transport network.

The Mediterranean Corridor

The Mediterranean Corridor is one of the nine priority axes of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), designated as Corridor 3. This extensive transport network spans over 6,000 kilometres and crosses six European Union countries: Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and Hungary. The corridor begins in Algeciras, Spain, and extends through major cities including Valencia, Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Marseille, Lyon, Turin, Milan, Verona, Padua, Venice, Trieste, Koper, Ljubljana, Budapest, and Záhony. By connecting these key economic hubs and regions, the Mediterranean Corridor aims to enhance cross-border trade, streamline logistics, and bolster regional integration across southern Europe. It is designed to facilitate efficient rail and road transport, thus supporting economic growth and cohesion within the European Union.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here