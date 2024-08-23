Murcia on track: Murcia’s high-speed future

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia connects to Europe’s future.
HIGH-SPEED rail services in Murcia are set to expand with the introduction of trains between Almería and Madrid. The Spanish Ministry of Transport plans to integrate Almería into the Mediterranean and Levante corridors within the next three years. This new connection will offer faster travel options between Almeria and Granada also with trips taking over two hours for just 110 kilometres at the moment.
Once completed, the high-speed line between Murcia and Almería, covering 220 kilometres, will reduce travel time to just over an hour. This will increase the number of trains passing through Murcia’s Carmen station, benefiting both Renfe and private operators.
The government sees this project as a key part of the Mediterranean Corridor, enhancing connectivity and cohesion across regions. The investment totals €3.5 billion, with 65 per cent of the work already completed.
Being connected to the Mediterranean Corridor means Murcia will enjoy better trade and logistics opportunities, enhanced regional integration, faster and more convenient travel to key cities, and improved access to global markets. This connection will boost economic growth, attract investment, and position Murcia as a crucial link within a major European transport network.
The Mediterranean Corridor is one of the nine priority axes of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), designated as Corridor 3. This extensive transport network spans over 6,000 kilometres and crosses six European Union countries: Spain, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and Hungary. The corridor begins in Algeciras, Spain, and extends through major cities including Valencia, Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Marseille, Lyon, Turin, Milan, Verona, Padua, Venice, Trieste, Koper, Ljubljana, Budapest, and Záhony. By connecting these key economic hubs and regions, the Mediterranean Corridor aims to enhance cross-border trade, streamline logistics, and bolster regional integration across southern Europe. It is designed to facilitate efficient rail and road transport, thus supporting economic growth and cohesion within the European Union.
