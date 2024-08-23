By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 16:34 • 2 minutes read

Working out with the sofa Credit: Pavel Danilyuk , Pexels

A new workout routine led by the comedian Bill Bailey helps people to exercise right from their sofa; ” an absolute game-changer,” said Bailey.

Inspired by the Summer of Sport on TV, a workout routine with simple exercises, S.O.F.A (Sit On Fitness Apparatus), was developed, allowing people to incorporate sports into their daily routine, right from the comfort of their sofa.

Most people have no time for a workout routine

Researchers surveyed 2,000 people in the UK and found that a quarter can´t incorporate exercise into their daily routine; a figure that rises to 38 per cent among people with long-term health conditions. 66 per cent, however, would like to change that and find a workout routine that they can follow from home. Many argue that they cannot afford to go to the gym or can´t find time around their job to exercise.

78 per cent of people have never considered using their sofa as workout equipment; 52 per cent of those with health conditions would be interested in doing so. Duleep Allirajah, chief executive of Richmond Group of Charities and spokesperson for We Are Undefeatable, who developed S.O.F.A, said that with this workout, the organization “wanted to show that moving more can be accessible and part of your everyday routine – starting right from the comfort of your sofa.”

S.O.F.A helps people develop a workout routine from home

Almost a third of the respondents said they had been inspired by Summer of Sport to start exercising, with 19 per cent wanting to take up football and 13 per cent interested in swimming. 31 per cent said that watching sports on TV motivates them to work out. Now, those desiring to stay fit and healthy can become more active from the comfort of their home.

Actor and comedian Bill Bailey who is fronting the workout shared; “I´m excited to be partnering with We Are Undefeatable for the second year to continue to encourage people to be more active in whatever ways they can – big or small. This S.O.F.A workout is an absolute game-changer. It shows fitness doesn´t have to be just for the athletes that we´re all watching on our screens, you can start right in your own living room, on your sofa – it´s all about making fitness fun and open for everyone.”