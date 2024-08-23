By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Rock the night away in Rojales: A tribute to Meat Loaf's greatest hits. Image: Lee Brady Singer / Facebook.

Calling all Meat Loaf fans!

Heaven Can Wait is coming to the Teatro Capitol in Rojales on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

Greatest Hits

Carlton Entertainment presents this incredible tribute show, starring the powerful vocals of Lee Brady in a heartfelt homage to the legendary Meat Loaf.

Featuring a full live band, Lee Brady will take the audience on an unforgettable journey through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, paying tribute to both the rock icon and the musical genius of Jim Steinman.

Classic Tracks

From Meat Loaf’s biggest albums spanning over 40 years, this show promises to get everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along to classic tracks.

With his dynamic stage presence and raw, authentic vocals, Lee Brady channels the energy and emotion of Meat Loaf, capturing the essence of a rock ‘n’ roll legend who has been a staple in UK rock bars for decades.

For more information or to book tickets, visit the website Carlton Entertainment or contact Carlton Entertainment at (+44) 7787 558546 or via email at info@carltonentertainment.co.uk.