By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 9:39 • 1 minute read

Sax Castle crowned Alicante’s most unique fortress by National Geographic. Image: Tokar / Shutterstock.com.

Sax Castle has recently been recognised as the most unique castle in the province of Alicante by National Geographic magazine.

The renowned publication, celebrated for its coverage of science, history, and travel, highlighted Sax Castle in a feature about the most stunning and historically significant castles in the region.

The province of Alicante is home to nearly 230 defensive structures that have withstood centuries of change.

Remarkable Castles

From these, National Geographic spotlighted 15 remarkable castles, with Sax Castle standing out for its distinctiveness.

Perched on a rocky hilltop, Sax Castle played a crucial role in a medieval defensive network, alongside the castles of Villena and Biar.

It was originally taken from Muslim forces in 1239 by the Commander of Alcañiz and the knights of the Order of Calatrava, and subsequently transferred to King Alfonso X of Castile.

Medieval Heritage

The article highlights Alicante’s rich medieval heritage, portraying the region as a battleground for centuries between Christian and Islamic kingdoms, as well as between rival Christian rulers.

These fortified structures not only reflect the military history but also the intricate politics, wars, and alliances that shaped the region throughout the Middle Ages.

Sax Castle, in particular, symbolises this dynamic and complex history.

Take a Tour

Guided tours of the castle are available but booking is required.

To reserve your spot, visit the website sax.es/visitas-guiadas-castillo or call (+34) 966313351.