By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 19:02 • 1 minute read

Say cheese: Snap your way to victory with summer photo contest. Image: Igor Link / Shutterstock.com

Specsavers Opticians invited renowned photographer David Tomé to offer advice to aspiring young photographers interested in entering their summer competition.

Specsavers Opticians is seeking talented young photographers, aged 6 to 17, to showcase their best summer holiday photos.

The contest is open to residents of Alicante, Malaga, and Mallorca.

Submitting Photos

To participate, entrants should submit their photos by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook or @specsaversspain on Instagram, or by sending them via Messenger or email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Terms & Conditions

For full terms and conditions, head to the website: specsavers.es/sorteo.

The photographer emphasises the importance of understanding the competition’s requirements and the criteria set by the judges. “It’s crucial to pay close attention to both the subject matter and the technical specifications requested,” he notes.

Contest Rules

“Many excellent photos are disqualified simply because they fail to meet the basic parameters outlined in the contest rules.”

David added: “I have discovered that surprising the public with the subject or the frame will always improve your chances of success.”