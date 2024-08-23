By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 19:02
• 1 minute read
Say cheese: Snap your way to victory with summer photo contest. Image: Igor Link / Shutterstock.com
Specsavers Opticians invited renowned photographer David Tomé to offer advice to aspiring young photographers interested in entering their summer competition.
Specsavers Opticians is seeking talented young photographers, aged 6 to 17, to showcase their best summer holiday photos.
The contest is open to residents of Alicante, Malaga, and Mallorca.
To participate, entrants should submit their photos by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook or @specsaversspain on Instagram, or by sending them via Messenger or email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, September 1, 2024.
For full terms and conditions, head to the website: specsavers.es/sorteo.
The photographer emphasises the importance of understanding the competition’s requirements and the criteria set by the judges. “It’s crucial to pay close attention to both the subject matter and the technical specifications requested,” he notes.
“Many excellent photos are disqualified simply because they fail to meet the basic parameters outlined in the contest rules.”
David added: “I have discovered that surprising the public with the subject or the frame will always improve your chances of success.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.