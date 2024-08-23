By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 10:35 • 2 minutes read

A new law implemented on Thursday seeks to increase female representation in Spain Credit: Shutterstock

On Thursday, August 22, Spain took a bold step politically, aiming to revolutionise gender equality in the country.

Spain introduces the Parity Law to address gender inequality

The Parity Law has officially been implemented, as of Thursday, and addresses a longstanding issue of unequal representation of women to men in in both political and economic spheres in Spain.

The new law hopes to bridge this gap and promote gender parity, ensuring women have an equal and represented voice in the decision-making processes of the country.

The “zipper list” implemented in all elections in the country to alternate genders

The key component of the law is the introduction of “zipper lists” to all elections held in the country. Zipper lists mean all political parties must now alternate male and female candidates on their electoral list, rather than relegate women to lower and less electable roles.

This rule aims to increase the number of women in influential political positions in the Spanish government.

The principle of balanced representation limiting a 60-40 gender split

An additional part of the Parity Law is the “principle of balanced representation”, which limits the gender split to a 60-40 per cent cap in public administration bodies and public-private sector companies.

This means there is a 60 per cent cap on the male representation of positions of power, and although municipalities with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants are exempt from this law, they are still required to have persons of each gender not exceed 60 per cent nor be less than 40 per cent in each candidacy.

However, this limit is not applied to women, implying the possibility of an entirely female entity in the Spanish government, the Constitutional Court, the General Council of the Judiciary and listed companies.

The Parity Law extends beyond politics

The Parity Law extends beyond politics, reaching into the world of science with the introduction of corrective mechanisms to ensure that women are not penalised for taking the time necessary to care for their children.

Furthermore, the new law aims to equalise other areas including sports regulations, mandating professional federations and leagues to implement protocols for preventing sexual harassment and recognising the severity of these cases as serious offences.

Supporters of the Parity Law argue the importance and relevancy of the new law and its steps in addressing gender disparage across the country. Some against the law argues it could lead to hiring based on gender, to meet a quota, rather than on merit.