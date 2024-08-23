By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 13:03 • 2 minutes read

Hollywood stars perform at Almeria’s own MiniHollywood in Tabernas Credit: Shutterstock + Chazz Palminteri /fb

The MiniHollywood of Almeria is welcoming two real Hollywood stars to its western set this summer.

The Oasys MiniHollywood village is hosting a team of more than three hundred people, one hundred of which are extras, working in the Tabernas desert filming an advertisement for an American company dedicated to the cryptocurrency market.

Vincent Cassel and Chazz Palminteri film at Oasys MiniHollywood in Almeria

Included in the cast are two actors who bring their prestige to the production; Vincent Cassel and Chazz Palminteri.

Cassel is known for his roles in Irreversible, The Hate and Black Swan, while Palminteri is known for his part in films such as A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway and The Usual Suspects.

Visitors of MiniHollywood had the chance to spot the LA Hollywood stars

In a surprise bonus to visitors, Oasys MiniHollywood remained open during filming, allowing guests to experience the behind-the-scenes of the filming sessions, getting a sneak peek at the acting icons.

The production used sets such as the characteristic saloon – built in 1965 for the filming of For a Few Dollars More – and the main street that connects the cemetery with the square.

According to sources close to the production, the advert will show life in a Western town with happy inhabitants benefiting from the use of cryptocurrency, paralleled with a grey and gloomy town using conventional currency.

The advert could premiere at the next edition of America’s Super Bowl

The filming started on Wednesday and wrapped up on Friday, August 23, with preparations starting the previous week. The ad is set to premiere on February 9, 2025, during the next edition of the Super Bowl, America’s grand final of its football league.

It is considered a privilege and a badge of honour for a company to have its advert played for the 123.7 million average viewers, the largest TV audience on record.

Not the first Super Bowl advert filmed in Almeria

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first advert played at the Super Bowl which was filmed in Tabernas, at the Oasys MiniHollywood venue. For the 2024 Super Bowl, CrowdStrike, a North American computer security company, featured an advert shot in Almeria’s Hollywood.

CrowdStrike is unfortunately now most known for its part in the worldwide blue screen’s, which temporarily shut down multiple companies and industries in July of this year.

