By Eleanor EWN • Published: 23 Aug 2024 • 14:17 • 2 minutes read

Hope rekindled for lung cancer patients. Credit: Foto de RF._.studio. Pexels.

Doctors have begun trialling the world’s first mRNA lung cancer vaccine, with experts hailing its “groundbreaking” potential to save lives.

Lung cancer, the world’s deadliest form of cancer, claims approximately 1.8 million lives annually. Survival rates for advanced-stage NSCLC, the most common type of lung cancer, remain grim. However, a groundbreaking vaccine developed by BioNTech, known as BNT116, offers hope for patients.

This innovative therapy instructs the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells, potentially preventing their return.

Hopes that Vaccine Could Revolutionise Lung Cancer Treatment

BNT116 has demonstrated promising results in early-stage studies. If successful, this vaccine could revolutionise the treatment of lung cancer and significantly improve survival rates for patients. The trial marks the first human study of the vaccine, which utilises mRNA technology similar to COVID-19 vaccines.

Approximately 130 patients with various stages of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will participate in the trials, receiving the vaccine alongside immunotherapy. The goal is to assess the vaccine’s ability to stimulate the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy tissue unharmed.

The UK is one of the countries participating in the clinical trials, with six research sites located in England and Wales. The first UK patient received their initial dose of BNT116 on Tuesday.

The new vaccine comes just days after Western University revealed a promising breakthrough in cancer vaccine research which could pave the way for more cancer vaccines in the future.

Trials Spans Seven European Countries

Seven European countries are taking part in the trials including the UK, US, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Spain, and Turkey. Professor Siow Ming Lee, a consultant medical oncologist at University College London Hospitals, expressed enthusiasm about the potential of this new treatment.

“We are entering a very exciting era of mRNA-based immunotherapy for lung cancer,” he stated. “This technology offers the advantage of targeting specific cancer antigens, making it a promising avenue for future treatments.”

Janusz Racz, a 67-year-old London resident diagnosed with lung cancer, has become the first person in the UK to receive a groundbreaking new vaccine. The experimental treatment aims to stimulate the immune system to fight cancer cells.

Racz, a scientist specialising in AI, was inspired to participate in the clinical trial due to his belief in the importance of medical research. “As a scientist, I understand the crucial role of human trials in advancing medical knowledge,” he said. “This vaccine could potentially benefit countless others battling lung cancer.”

Racz received six consecutive injections over 30 minutes at the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Clinical Research Facility. Professor Siow Ming Lee, a leading lung cancer expert, expressed optimism about the potential of BNT116, stating, “This could be a game-changer in the fight against lung cancer.”

Racz even expressed hope for the possibility of returning to his passion for running, including completing the London Marathon.

Renewed Hope for Lung Cancer Patients and their Families

The science minister, Lord Vallance, hailed the launch of the lung cancer vaccine trial as a significant step forward in cancer treatment. “This approach has the potential to save thousands of lives,” he stated.

The cancer vaccine trials represent a major breakthrough in cancer research, offering new hope for patients and demonstrating the UK’s commitment to advancing medical innovation. The hope will be that a successful vaccine for lung cancer could usher in vaccines against other types of cancer, offering a deadly blow for the disease that touches so many lives.