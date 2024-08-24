Arabian Nights piano concerto

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Aug 2024 • 17:39 • 1 minute read

Pianists Michael Davidov & Alba Llorach. Credit: Janto.es

The 9th International Marbella Music Festival presents a Piano Concerto of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Arabian Nights.

The concert takes place on Sunday September 1 at José Pernía Calderón Auditorium. Parque de la Constitución, Marbella, and includes The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship, The Legend of Tsar Kalendar, The Young Prince and the Young Princess, and The Baghdad Festival.

Award-winning pianists Alba Llorach & Michael Davidov

Performing will be Alba Llorach, who showed a great affinity for music from a very early age, and began her violin studies at the age of 3, later, also at an early prodigious age, taking on piano studies. Llorach has received prestigious awards and mentions, such as the Extraordinary Prize of the Ferrer-Salat Foundation and the scholarship from the La Caixa Foundation. And also, Michael Davidov, who, after winning 11 prizes in international competitions, has developed an extensive concert career in various European countries as well as in China, Russia and Israel.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s One Thousand and One Nights (aka, Arabian Nights), the collection of Middle Eastern folktales compiled in the Arabic language during the Islamic Golden Age, will be performed at José Pernía Calderón Auditorium. Parque de la Constitución Marbella, Sunday September 1 at 9pm. Tickets are available from janto.es for €10.