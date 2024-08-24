By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 9:34 • 1 minute read

Cala Pop festival, Mijas. Credit: Cala Pop, Facebook

The intimate and underground music festival, Cala Pop Weekend, returns once more to El Charcón Beach (Mijas Costa).

Affectionately known as ‘the sound resistance’, the mini festival celebrates its 14th year on September 6 & 7 with an eclectic mix of music on the beach. 11 bands and, 7 DJs and the presentation of a new book titled ‘Anthology of the British Invasion’. As well as the beach venue, there will be other happenings at Café Teatro by Ocean Drive and the night will end at the Maxy Disco (Fuengirola).

Punk, pop, rock on El Charcón Beach, Mijas

On the lineup this year there’s American power pop and rock artist, Kurt Baker, original UK punk group The Wasps, the hip-swinging rockers from Italy, the Peawees, and a whole host of Indie-orientated bands certain to keep everyone dancing. For fans of Radio 3 (Spain) the MC for teh proceedings with be Juan de Pablos, the host of the hugely popular programme ‘Flor de Pasión’.

So intimate is this festival that there’s only a maximum of 400 tickets available, like a small indoor gig, but on the beach, hoping to attract who organisers describe as ‘authentic gourmets of the independent pop-rock scene’.

The 2-day mini fest is on at El Charcón Beach September 6 & 7 in aid of charity – PAD, the Mijas Costa Domestic Animal Protection Association and tickets are now available, €40 for advance tickets, €50 on the door, if any are still available. More information and ticket sales at calapop.com.