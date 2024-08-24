By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 8:39 • 1 minute read

Elche tourism soars in 2024: Record numbers and full houses. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.

Elche’s Councillor for Tourism Irene Ruíz has underscored the impressive tourism performance in Elche for 2024.

From January to August, over 63,000 visitors arrived in the municipality, reflecting a 6 per cent rise compared to 2023.

Hotel occupancy has also seen significant growth, with a cumulative annual rate of 82.75 per cent, a 5.33 per cent improvement from the previous year.

Marina Resort

The Marina Resort, a premier tourist complex on the Costa Blanca, experienced notable growth as well.

By June, its annual occupancy rate had surged by 7.9 per cent compared to 2023, and during the summer, it achieved nearly full capacity with a technical occupancy rate of 100 per cent.

Other key tourist services in Elche also reported growth.

Tourist Train

The tourist train saw a 30 per cent increase in passengers, while the guided tour service enjoyed a 12 per cent rise in users compared to the previous year.

Most visitors have come from within Spain, particularly from regions such as the Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Murcia, and Castilla La Mancha.

International Tourists

Among international tourists, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany led the way, with increasing numbers of visitors from Belgium, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Portugal, Eastern Europe, and Italy.