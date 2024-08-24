By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 8:39
• 1 minute read
Elche tourism soars in 2024: Record numbers and full houses. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.
Elche’s Councillor for Tourism Irene Ruíz has underscored the impressive tourism performance in Elche for 2024.
From January to August, over 63,000 visitors arrived in the municipality, reflecting a 6 per cent rise compared to 2023.
Hotel occupancy has also seen significant growth, with a cumulative annual rate of 82.75 per cent, a 5.33 per cent improvement from the previous year.
The Marina Resort, a premier tourist complex on the Costa Blanca, experienced notable growth as well.
By June, its annual occupancy rate had surged by 7.9 per cent compared to 2023, and during the summer, it achieved nearly full capacity with a technical occupancy rate of 100 per cent.
Other key tourist services in Elche also reported growth.
The tourist train saw a 30 per cent increase in passengers, while the guided tour service enjoyed a 12 per cent rise in users compared to the previous year.
Most visitors have come from within Spain, particularly from regions such as the Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Murcia, and Castilla La Mancha.
Among international tourists, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany led the way, with increasing numbers of visitors from Belgium, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Portugal, Eastern Europe, and Italy.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.