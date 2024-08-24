Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 20:17 • 2 minutes read

MANOLO BLAHNIK: Shoemaker’s sales dipped in 2023 Photo credit: CC/Ninara

Down-at-heel MANOLO BLAHNIK sales fell to £91.2 million (€106.8 million) in 2023, 10 per cent down on 2022, while profits dipped almost one-third to £13.2 million (€15.45 million). The sought-after shoe brand has been affected by reduced spending on high-end fashion, especially in the US and China, although the company insisted that results were “robust.”

Early days TENNIS star Rafa Nadal and Cantabria Labs spent €1.2 million on the October 2023 launch of NDL Pro-Health a diet supplement specifically aimed at sportspeople. Accounts submitted to the Registro Mercantil by their company Canra 2022 revealed sales of €42,904 and a loss of €878,948 owing to personnel costs of €300,000 and other overheads of more than €800,000.

Olympic figures COMPARED with the previous week, sales of wine went up by 35 per cent in the UK on the evening of Friday July 26, as the British settled down to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. Viewers bought 60 per cent more nuts, while crisps sales rose by 10 per cent.

Fine thing THE Bank of Spain fined Wizink €2.7 million for “offering and marketing” revolving credit cards in 2018 and 2019. The online bank failed to inform clients that the debt resulting from use of the card was “rolled over” each month, incurring interest rates of up to 20 per cent, Spain’s banking regulator said.

Offer accepted INVESTMENT and financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown has agreed to a £5.44 billion (€6.37 billion) takeover from a consortium that includes Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund. Under the offer, which must be approved by shareholders, investors will receive 1,110p (€11.84) and a dividend of 30p (€0.35) per share.

Inflation down SPAIN’S overall inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in July, while food inflation dipped to 3.1 per cent, its lowest since October 2021, Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) revealed.. Cheaper fruit and moving olive oil to the group of foodstuffs without the IVA value added tax contributed to the reduction, INE said.

No obligation AMALGAMATED HOLDINGS WILKINSON LIMITED (AHWL) the company belonging to the Wilkinson family which founded the bankrupted Wilko chain, have no plans to plug their employees’ £70 million (€81.9 million) pension hole. Lawyers believe that they are under no obligation to do so, AHWL said.

Not happy VODAFONE and Jazztel received more complaints from their clients than any other telecommunications companies in Spain last year, according to the annual report from the government’s Telecommunications Consumer Service Centre (OAUT). Digi and Pepephone, in contrast, received the fewest.

Grown up ASTRAZENECA became Britain’s first £200 billion (€234 billion) company after shares in the pharmaceuticals colossus rose by 1 per cent on August 13. Already the largest London-listed company ahead of Shell and HSBC, its shares have soared by 21 per cent this year.

Stat of the week: €1.75 billion in Caixabank financing for hotels and the tourist accommodation sector during the first six months of 2024, 43 per cent up on the same period last year.