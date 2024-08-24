By Catherine McGeer •
Tradition in Every Sip
LOCATED in the heart of Málaga’s wine-making territory, the Axarquía region is renowned for its rich winemaking heritage. This quaint area, with its dramatic landscapes of steep hills and terraced vineyards, has long been a true example for those passionate about traditional winemaking.
In Axarquía, modern machinery takes a backseat to time-honoured methods. Due to the challenging terrain, the grape harvest is carried out entirely by hand. Workers meticulously pick each bunch, while mules transport the grapes to the presses. This hands-on approach preserves the region’s deep-rooted winemaking traditions.
Local grape varieties like Moscatel, Rompediz, and Doradilla are well-suited to the area’s climate and soil. The resulting wines are distinctive, reflecting the mineral-rich earth, the influence of the nearby sea, and the refreshing coastal breezes. Axarquia’s wines offer a truly unique taste of the region. For wine enthusiasts and travellers, a visit to Axarquía offers a rare glimpse into an artisanal winemaking process that truly sets this area apart.
For those passionate about authentic winemaking, a visit to Axarquía is a journey into a world where tradition reigns supreme. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply curious about the art of winemaking, this region offers an immersive experience in its scenic vineyards and time-honored practices. Taste the difference that dedication and heritage make in every bottle, and discover why Axarquía’s wines are celebrated across the globe.
Plan your trip to Axarquía and witness firsthand the meticulous craftsmanship that defines this unique corner of Málaga. From hand-harvested grapes to the rich flavors of local wines, your visit will be a celebration of tradition and taste.
