Hash House Charity Ball

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 10:49 • 1 minute read

Has House Harries, Mijas. Credit: Mijas HHH, Facebook.

Mijas Hash House Harriers are going to celebrate an end of Summer Charity ball, and it looks o be a night of laughs and great entertainment.

Being held at Play restaurant, Playa Marina in Mijas, the idea is to celebrate a night of fun making memories and good company, and all in aid of ADIMI Plena Inclusión, a charity created in 1999 by a group of parents who had children with some type of intellectual disability and who were moved by a series of common concerns.

The evening includes a welcoming Cava, a 3-course dinner, raffle and live music from Harvey James. One of the raffle prizes include, the Hash House Harriers boast, ‘chocolate-making, paddle boarding, a styling session, meals galore and a lot of vino. One of the prizes is worth €1000!’

Fun loving walkers and runners who don’t take life too seriously

The Hash House Harriers are a group of fun loving walkers and runners who don’t take life too seriously and are dedicated to promoting fitness. Hash House Harrier roots extend back to the old English schoolboy game of ‘Hares and Hounds,’ in which some players, called ‘hounds,’ chased others, called ‘hares,’ who have left a trail of paper scraps along their route across fields, hedges, streams, bogs, and hills. One of the earliest Hares and Hounds events on record was the ‘Crick Run’ at Rugby School in Warwickshire, England, first held in 1837.

The Charity ball is on at Play restaurant, Playa Marina in Mijas on Friday September 6 at 7pm. Tickets cost €50 and are available from The Hash Harriers website mijash3.com.