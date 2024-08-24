By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 11:44 • 1 minute read

Howlin' Ramblers, rockabilly. Credit: Alicia Afanador, Facebook

The cool Lemon Bay Chill Out Beach Bar, Sotogrande, is about to be rocked from its laid-back slumber with the arrival of the Howlin’ Ramblers.

Howlin’ Ramblers open fire with a lot of rock with a lot of roll, an experienced swing and roots musical combo who draw on the likes of Charlie Feathers, Hank Williams and Elmore James.

Raw and wild Rockabilly

They began their journey back in 2016. Their name is a tribute to the roots of rock’n’roll – blues (Howlin’ Wolf) and country (Hank ‘the Ramblin’ Man’ Williams). Over the years, this quintet from the South of Spain has developed its own sound that has been defined as raw and wild ‘Rockabilly– Stomp and Rockin ́Blues-Bop’. A swinging blues-roots band doesn’t rely on repeating all the old standards, like so many others on the South coast. They are the real deal in this case, belting out original rock ’n’ roll in English with a Cadiz accent.

This is set to be the liveliest way to shrug off the post-Summer blues, at an authentic beach shack chiringuito on the beach in Sotogrande. The artsy vibe at Bahia Limon provides a perfect and authentic weekend treat. See the Howlin’ Ramblers at Lemon Bay Chill Out Beach Bar, Sotogrande on Sunday 1 September. Contact the venue for further details at bahialimonchiringochill.com, or on 626 40 73 47.