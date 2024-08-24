Tennis ace Janik Sinner cleared of doping

By Linda Hall • Updated: 24 Aug 2024 • 16:29 • 1 minute read

JANIK SINNER: Free to continue playing after being cleared of misconduct Photo credit: X-Janik Sinner

Janik Sinner, the Italian tennis player currently ranked as the World Number One, has been cleared of doping.

The 23-year-old from Italy’s South Tyrol received an automatic provisional suspension after he tested positive for banned clostebol on two occasions in March this year. He was able to keep playing following an appeal.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has since concluded that clostebol’s presence in Sinner’s urine was the result of an “unconscious intake.”

Clostebol is a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass but is also found in the over-the-counter spray which Sinner’s fitness trainer Umberto Ferrera gave to his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi to treat a cut on his hand.

The ITIA accepted the Sinner team’s argument that the physiotherapist had unwittingly transferred this during massages carried out without gloves.

There will be no further sanctions and the tennis champion can continue playing, with his sights now set on the US Open.

“Of course it’s not ideal before a Grand Slam but in my mind I know that I haven’t done anything wrong,” Sinner said in his first public comment regarding the doping accusation.

“I’ve already had to play for months with this in my head. I’m just happy that it’s finally out because it’s one kind of relief also for me and my team, which is still here.”

Sinner thanked Naldi and Ferrara for their assistance so far, stressing that they had played “a huge part” in his career.

Nevertheless, he has now dispensed with their services.

“I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them,” the player admitted.

“We wish them the best of luck,” a spokesperson said.

Inevitably, other players have criticised the speed with which Sinner’s case was resolved and suggested there was preferential treatment for top players.

Nick Kyrgios went further, claiming on X that the Italian’s exoneration was “ridiculous” whether accidental or intention.

“You should be gone for two years. Your performance was enhanced,” Kyrgios declared.

