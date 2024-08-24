By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 24 Aug 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Flying over cities Credit: Andre Furtado, Pexels

Jet2 launched its “biggest ever” winter break programme through Europe, from the UK, with 700,000 seats on the market for the winter of 2025/2026.

Jet2 Winter destinations from the UK

Operating from eight airports across the UK, covering Edinburgh, the East Midlands, Birmingham, and Leeds Bradford, British travellers will have the chance to visit Europe´s most desirable destinations for pleasantly priced deals. The winter destinations include Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Venice.

Flights from Birmingham include Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Rome, Krakow, Prague, Venice and Vienna. Flights from the East Midlands include Krakov and Prague. Flights from Edinburgh include Rome and Prague. Three routes will operate from Glasgow Airport to Rome, Krakow, and Prague. Six city break destinations will be on sale from Leeds Bradford to Barcelona, Budapest, Paris, Rome, Krakow, and Prague.

From Newcastle, three cities including Rome, Krakow, and Prague are available and from Stansted, flights will operate to Athens and Rome. All of these flights will operate twice a week.

Jet2 Winter City Breaks specials from the UK

Travellers at the Manchester Airport will also have the option of unique flight deals to Porto, operating twice a week throughout November 2025 and mid-February 2026. Jet2CityBreaks also shared a one-of-a-kind, three-night package holiday to Porto, including a stay at a five-star hotel, Portobay Flores with breakfast, which is up for grabs for November 6, 2025, for just £629 (€741,82).

The CEO of Jet2 Steve Happy commented; “While there is a lot of demand for this winter, we know that people are looking further ahead as well. That is why we have delivered what our customers and independent travel agency partners want and put our biggest Winter City Breaks programme on sale for 25/26.”

Happy emphasised that with the new Winter City Breaks programme, “it has never been so easy for holidaymakers to explore the best European cities.”