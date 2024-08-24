By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 16:56 • 1 minute read

Flying, here I come. Credit: kanbahiota.com

Brazilian trapeze troupe who have wowed audiences the World over, offer a free open-air show in San Pedro de Alcántara.

Kanbahiota means somersault in Brazilian Portuguese, and that is what this company has been doing since 2002. Circus, theatre, music, dance, all the tools they use to perform spectacular acrobatic and trapeze shows. Over the years they have created multiple performances that have wowed audiences the World over. One of their characteristics is their creative flexibility, able to adapt to all types of spaces and situations.

Trapeze combined with acrobatics and a large dose of humour

Volando Voy (Flying, here I come) the flying trapeze show, set in the 1920s, where 4 characters perform a flying trapeze number, but not before overcoming an endless number of problems, blows and failed attempts. The spectacular nature of this flying trapeze performance, combined with acrobatics and a large dose of humour, allows the troupe to captivate audiences with their spectacular acrobatics and endearing conflict resolution.

The show is free to enter and takes place on Thursday August 29 at 9pm in the Boulevard San Pedro in front of the Las Cañas monument, and lasts 45 minutes.