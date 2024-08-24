By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 19:23 • 1 minute read

Midnight rock madness: Big Mouthers bring the party to Elda. Image: Big Mouthers.

On September 7, at midnight, the Plaza Castelar in Elda will come alive with a free live performance from the international cover band Big Mouthers.

With over 2,000 concerts under their belt and approximately 200 performances a year, Big Mouthers have earned a reputation for professionalism and high-energy shows.

Their years of experience performing in Barcelona’s most prestigious venues showcase their quality, seriousness, and commitment as musicians.

Sunset Strip

The band’s style, inspired by the iconic Sunset Strip Boulevard, pairs perfectly with their electrifying stage presence, creating an unforgettable live experience.

Their setlist is packed with all-time greatest hits, designed to keep the energy high and the crowd in a festive mood from start to finish.

All-Time Classics

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to party to all-time classics like Sweet Child o’ Mine, Livin’ on a Prayer, and Video Killed the Radio Star!

Big Mouthers will be delivering these hits and many more.