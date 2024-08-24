By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Stay Vigilant at ATMs Image: Shutterstock/ Bobex-73

THE National Police have issued a warning about two new scams affecting ATMs in the Murcia Region. Known as ‘skimming’ and ‘the ruler scam,’ these techniques are designed to either clone bank card information or steal cash from users.

Understanding Skimming: How Thieves Clone Your Bank Card Information

In a skimming scam, criminals install devices on ATMs to capture personal and banking data from card magnetic strips. These devices are typically placed in the card slot or at the machine’s bottom, capturing details without the user’s knowledge.

The Ruler Scam: How Criminals Use Magnetic Devices to Steal Your Cash

The ruler scam involves placing a magnetic device in the cash dispenser slot to block bills from being released. Users attempting to withdraw money might believe the ATM is malfunctioning when the cash doesn’t come out. Unaware that their cash is trapped, they often leave to find another machine, allowing thieves to retrieve the blocked money.

National Police Recommendations: Staying Vigilant Against ATM Fraud

The National Police advises users to be cautious when using ATMs. Check for any unusual objects, cover the keypad while entering your PIN, and contact your bank immediately if you encounter any issues. If you fall victim to these scams, report it promptly by calling 091.

Some additional tips to help avoid falling victim to ATM scams

Inspect the ATM : Before using an ATM, check for any unusual attachments or tampering around the card slot, keypad, and cash dispenser. If something looks suspicious, use a different machine.

: Before using an ATM, check for any unusual attachments or tampering around the card slot, keypad, and cash dispenser. If something looks suspicious, use a different machine. Use ATMs in Well-Lit, Busy Areas : Opt for ATMs located in well-lit and high-traffic areas, such as bank branches or busy public places, to reduce the risk of encountering tampered machines.

: Opt for ATMs located in well-lit and high-traffic areas, such as bank branches or busy public places, to reduce the risk of encountering tampered machines. Cover Your PIN : Always cover the keypad with your hand while entering your PIN to prevent anyone from seeing it or capturing it with a hidden camera.

: Always cover the keypad with your hand while entering your PIN to prevent anyone from seeing it or capturing it with a hidden camera. Monitor Your Bank Statements : Regularly check your bank statements and account activity for any unauthorised transactions. Report any discrepancies to your bank immediately.

: Regularly check your bank statements and account activity for any unauthorised transactions. Report any discrepancies to your bank immediately. Be Wary of ATM Malfunctions : If an ATM seems to be malfunctioning, such as failing to dispense cash or making unusual noises, report it to the bank and avoid using it until it has been inspected.

: If an ATM seems to be malfunctioning, such as failing to dispense cash or making unusual noises, report it to the bank and avoid using it until it has been inspected. Use Bank-Owned ATMs : When possible, use ATMs located inside bank branches rather than those in less secure locations, as they are more likely to be monitored and maintained.

: When possible, use ATMs located inside bank branches rather than those in less secure locations, as they are more likely to be monitored and maintained. Be Cautious with Card Information : Avoid sharing your card details or PIN with anyone, and be wary of unsolicited requests for this information, whether in person or online.

: Avoid sharing your card details or PIN with anyone, and be wary of unsolicited requests for this information, whether in person or online. Keep Your Phone and Contact Information Updated : Ensure that your bank has your current contact information so you can receive alerts about any suspicious activity on your account.

: Ensure that your bank has your current contact information so you can receive alerts about any suspicious activity on your account. Set Up Account Alerts : Enable account alerts for transactions and withdrawals, which can help you quickly detect and respond to any unauthorised activity.

: Enable account alerts for transactions and withdrawals, which can help you quickly detect and respond to any unauthorised activity. Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common scams and security practices to better protect yourself and recognize potential threats.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here