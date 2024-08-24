By Catherine McGeer •
Stay Vigilant at ATMs
THE National Police have issued a warning about two new scams affecting ATMs in the Murcia Region. Known as ‘skimming’ and ‘the ruler scam,’ these techniques are designed to either clone bank card information or steal cash from users.
In a skimming scam, criminals install devices on ATMs to capture personal and banking data from card magnetic strips. These devices are typically placed in the card slot or at the machine’s bottom, capturing details without the user’s knowledge.
The ruler scam involves placing a magnetic device in the cash dispenser slot to block bills from being released. Users attempting to withdraw money might believe the ATM is malfunctioning when the cash doesn’t come out. Unaware that their cash is trapped, they often leave to find another machine, allowing thieves to retrieve the blocked money.
The National Police advises users to be cautious when using ATMs. Check for any unusual objects, cover the keypad while entering your PIN, and contact your bank immediately if you encounter any issues. If you fall victim to these scams, report it promptly by calling 091.
