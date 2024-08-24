By Adam Woodward •
New hybrid buses
Buses and bus routes finally to be updated in the Greater Malaga area and surrounding towns with newer vehicles and better routes.
The antiquated buses that link towns and urbanisations of the Malaga province are to be updated ten years after concession contracts on bus companies running the routes expired. The bus companies hardy had any impetus to invest in new vehicles given the precocity of their expired licences did not guarantee return on that investment.
Tenders have now been published for new operating licences with up-to-date requirements for the quality of the buses, including improved condition of vehicles with a ten year maximum of use, USB charging points and free onboard WiFi. Card payment systems are also expected to be mandatorily installed.
There are currently 73 routes out of the Greater Malaga area covered by the new tenders as well as a total of 998 throughout the region, which it is hoped will renew trust in the bus operators to invest in the future. The current Malaga government blames previous administrations of sitting on their hands with the now 10-year overdue renewal plan. Interested bus companies have until the end of September to submit their bids. Meanwhile, the Andalusian government is working on updating route maps to better serve the communities outside the big cities.
