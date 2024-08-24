By Linda Hall • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 19:51 • 1 minute read

MOBILE PHONES: Barred from Cabinet meetings in the Netherlands Photo credit: Pixabay/rmartinr

Dick Schoof, the Netherlands security-conscious prime minister, has banned mobiles and other electronic devices from Cabinet meetings.

Ministers must now leave phones, tablets, laptops and smart watches in a special locker outside the main meeting room, the AD newspaper disclosed.

During the previous government’s Cabinet meetings, phones had to be handed in if security matters were under discussion, sources explained, but not as a matter of course.

It cannot be a coincidence that Schoof was director of the General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) between 2018 and 2020 and that the same agency warned in 2023 that the danger of espionage was “real and urgent.”

Civil servants were also ordered last year to remove certain apps including WeChat and Tiktok from their phones owing to the security issues involved.

Talking to the media before the most recent Cabinet meeting, Schoof said the measure was “perfectly natural”, before going on to point out that all electronic devices were microphones and there were other countries who were very interested in the Netherlands’ decision-making processes and policies.

When asked why his predecessors had not introduced similar measures, Schoof replied that possibly he had introduced new rules because he had “a little more experience” in matters like these.

“I do organise regular short breaks so everyone can have a moment to check their phones,” he added. “But even the most persistent junkies actually like having their phone put away for a while.”