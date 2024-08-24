By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Turning Plastic into Power Image: Shutterstock/ Inside Creative House

A Tipperary-based company, Trifol Resources, is making waves in the world of sustainability by transforming waste plastic into valuable products like sustainable aviation fuel and wax. Operating out of Littleton, Thurles, at the former Bord Na Móna briquette factory, the company is turning what was once a hub for fossil fuel production into a centre for carbon-neutral fuels.

What’s the Big Idea?

Trifol Resources has patented a unique process that uses waste plastic to create sustainable fuel, including aviation fuel. Since June, the company has been running two large recycling machines (known as ‘reactors’) at their Littleton facility. This process isn’t just impressive; it’s also attracting big players, with two major international oil companies already signing contracts to purchase all the sustainable fuel the plant can produce.

How Does It Work?

The magic behind Trifol’s operation is a process called pyrolysis. Essentially, this involves heating plastic waste at extremely high temperatures in the absence of oxygen. The plastic breaks down into a gas, which is then cooled at different rates depending on what product they want to create.

The cooling process can result in a variety of products such as:

Sustainable aviation fuel

High-quality diesel

Wax

Naphta (a low-octane petrol)

This innovative approach gives new life to plastics that would otherwise be harmful to the environment.

The Impact on Ireland’s Plastic Problem

Trifol’s work is not just impressive for its environmental impact—it’s also a significant move for Ireland’s waste management. The company estimates that its plant will need up to 75 per cent of the country’s uncollected plastic waste. Currently, they’re recycling various types of polyethylene, including farm plastic used to cover hay and silage.

Major Investments and Future Plans

So far, Trifol has invested €15.5 million into their Littleton facility, with support from the EU and the Irish Climate Fund. This has allowed them to handle 4,000 tonnes of plastic waste per year. But they aren’t stopping there. Next year, they plan to invest an additional €5 million to expand production to 12,000 tonnes annually.

By 2026 and 2027, they plan to add 12 more reactors, boosting their capacity to 90,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year. With these ambitious plans, Trifol is poised to become a global leader in plastic recycling and sustainable fuel production.

Why It Matters

Trifol Resources isn’t just a company—it’s part of a larger solution to one of the world’s most pressing problems: plastic waste. Their innovative technology has the potential to transform waste plastic into valuable resources, turning a global issue into a profitable and sustainable business.

Beyond the environmental impact, the company is helping to reshape the narrative around plastic, proving that with the right technology, plastic waste can be a resource rather than a burden.

Final Thoughts

Plastic waste has long been one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. It clogs our oceans, chokes wildlife, and contributes to pollution on a massive scale. Despite global efforts to reduce plastic use and increase recycling, millions of tonnes of plastic still end up in landfills and ecosystems every year, where it can take centuries to break down.

This makes innovations like Trifol Resources’ technology more important than ever. By transforming plastic waste into sustainable fuel, Trifol not only tackles the plastic crisis head-on but also offers a solution that benefits both the environment and the economy. It’s a bold step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future—one where plastic waste can be seen not as a burden, but as a valuable resource.

