Saharawi children visit Villajoyosa Town Hall

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 11:01 • 1 minute read

Saharawi children visited Villajoyosa Town Hall Credit: Villajoyosa.com

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza of Villajoyosa warmly welcomed five Saharawi boys and girls who are spending their summer holidays in the municipalities of Villajoyosa, Finestrat, Calpe, and Javea as part of the “Holidays in Peace” programme organised by the Coordinator of Associations of Solidarity with the Saharawi People of Alicante.

The children, aged between 8 and 10, are not just spending their summer vacation, they are truly enjoying it with their host families in the mentioned municipalities.

These stays are part of a programme that not only allows the children to share experiences and activities but also provides them with medical check-ups, ensuring their well-being and happiness.

Saharawi children express fondness for Villajoyosa

During their visit to the Villajoyosa Town Hall, the children expressed their fondness for the municipality, its beaches, and their participation in the Moors and Christians festivities.

Two of the minors had visited Villajoyosa during the previous summer and were excited to be back.

Mayor Zaragoza, along with the host families and members of the Association of Solidarity with the Saharawi People of Villajoyosa, received the children at the Town Hall and offered them small gifts.

He expressed gratitude for the association’s solidarity work and hoped more children would visit Villajoyosa and the region in the coming summers.

He also proposed encouraging neighbours to collaborate with this solidarity association.

