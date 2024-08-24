Saharawi children visit Villajoyosa Town Hall

By Donna Williams •
Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 11:01
• 1 minute read
Saharawi children visited Villajoyosa Town Hall
Credit: Villajoyosa.com
Mayor Marcos Zaragoza of Villajoyosa warmly welcomed five Saharawi boys and girls who are spending their summer holidays in the municipalities of Villajoyosa, Finestrat, Calpe, and Javea as part of the “Holidays in Peace” programme organised by the Coordinator of Associations of Solidarity with the Saharawi People of Alicante.
The children, aged between 8 and 10, are not just spending their summer vacation, they are truly enjoying it with their host families in the mentioned municipalities.
These stays are part of a programme that not only allows the children to share experiences and activities but also provides them with medical check-ups, ensuring their well-being and happiness.
During their visit to the Villajoyosa Town Hall, the children expressed their fondness for the municipality, its beaches, and their participation in the Moors and Christians festivities.
Two of the minors had visited Villajoyosa during the previous summer and were excited to be back.
Mayor Zaragoza, along with the host families and members of the Association of Solidarity with the Saharawi People of Villajoyosa, received the children at the Town Hall and offered them small gifts.
He expressed gratitude for the association’s solidarity work and hoped more children would visit Villajoyosa and the region in the coming summers.
He also proposed encouraging neighbours to collaborate with this solidarity association.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.