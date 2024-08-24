By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 13:19 • 2 minutes read

Solingen attack Credit: AustConserva, X

Three people were killed and at least eight were injured in Solingen, Germany, after an unidentified attacker stabbed innocent passers-by at a festival on August 23.

Solingen stabbing; shock spreads across Germany

The western city of Solingen, Germany was celebrating the local Festival of Diversity on August 23, when a single, unidentified criminal armed with a knife, attacked innocent passers-by. Around 9,45pm local time, as live bands performed at the Fronhof market square, three people were stabbed to death and at least eight were reported injured.

The perpetrator fled the scene and is still on the run. The motive behind the attack remains unknown; the region´s top security official Herber Reul said to the Press; “None of us knows why. I can´t say anything about the motive now.” Local police officers stated that “both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” and that “the police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team.”

There had been no specific descriptions of the attacker. The city´s mayor Tim Kurzbach took to social media to express his shock at the tragic incident. “We in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city´s anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament. It breaks my heart that an attack on our city happened.”

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner also wrote on X; “Feelings of helplessness and rage are quick to join the sorrow about the victims of the attack in Solingen. But we mustn´t allow this. We are not helpless, and we need a cool reaction from the police and the justice system.”

Consequences of the Solingen stabbing; Germany in SOS

An SOS situation has been declared in Germany, with roadblocks set up and the search for the criminal now extending beyond Solingen. The city´s Festival of Diversity which began on Friday, August 23, marked the 650th anniversary of Solingen. The festival was meant to run through to Sunday with live music, cabaret, and acrobatics; it has now been stopped, after people were told to evacuate the area.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out about the attack; “The perpetrator must be quickly caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.” Germany´s interior minister Nancy Faester also stated on X that the search for the attacker will continue; “Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator and investigate the background of the attack.”

Although fatal stabbings are rather uncommon in Germany and the country is even listed among the 20 most peaceful nations in the world, the number of recorded violent crime cases has reached its highest record in 2023 since 2007, according to Statista. Faced with the heart-breaking consequences of knife attacks, the German government is now considering imposing new regulations on knives, such as reducing the allowed length to prevent further tragedies.