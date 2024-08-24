Swimming race honours local hero

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Aug 2024 • 8:26 • 1 minute read

Sea swimming race, Fuengirola Credit: Pavel1964 - Shutterstock

300 athletes will take part in the first ever ‘María de Valdés’ Swimming Crossing, which is being held next Saturday, August 31, on the coast of Fuengirola.

Fuengirola Mayor Ana Mula, together with the Olympic swimmer María de Valdés from Fuengirola herself at Fuengirola Town Hall explained that ‘it is a real source of pride for Fuengirola that María de Valdés always carries the name of our town wherever she goes. No less than a Fuengirola native who competed at the last Olympic Games in Paris.’

300 competitors honour local Olympic hero

Saturday 31st August, three events at different levels will be held at this event: two of 300 and 800 metres, and a Spanish Cup race of 3,500 metres. The races start from San Francisco beach, the first being long distance starting at 9.30am. It will head in the direction of Torreblanca, up to the height of Cerro del Toro, and return to the starting point. Then, between 10am and 11am, the more accessible events for the rest of the swimmers, will hear the starting pistol. Run by the Fuengirola Swimming Club, there are estimated to be nearly 300 participants in the three races.

María de Valdés has expressed her ‘joy’ that a race like this is being held in her city and in her name. She said she ‘loves the initiative’ and has been resting in Fuengirola for a few days before co-hosting the race. ‘For me it gives me great pride that a race of this nature, in my city, carries my name.