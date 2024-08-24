By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 18:16 • 1 minute read

El Gran Dimitri, would-be star. Credit. elgrandimitri.es

San Pedro Alcántara, as part of its 9th edition of the Performing Arts Month present a free outdoor concert by El Gran Dimitri, The Legend (Born to Fail) comedy show.

Dimitri, a stage genius (according to himself), although of dubious artistic reputation, faces his third solo work. After ‘nearly’ performing in prestigious festivals, B rooms of the best theatres and as well ‘almost’ winning some awards, Dimitri had an epiphany – ‘I was born to be a stage legend.’ So he puts on a show where he go so far as to risk his own life. In this, Dimitri’s new show, he risks life and limb one more time in the most ridiculous way possible.

Story of an antihero, of an idiot, a loser

El Gran Dimitri imagines that at any moment a call could come in, someone could discover him and offer him the contract of a lifetime – to perform for an audience of 100,000 people and be remembered as ‘a legend’. That is why, performance by performance, he develops the show with which he will be remembered and loved, like a rock star. Thus Dimitri appears on stage, encouraged by his own madness and excessive pretension. It is the story of an antihero, of an idiot, of a loser who has the audacity to continue fighting for what he wants.

This silly show is free to witness and lasts 50 minutes (as long as Dimitri does), at the Plaza de Istán, San Pedro de Alcántara on Friday, August 30 at 9pm.