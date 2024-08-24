By Catherine McGeer •
Wind Project Draws Protest
Image: Shutterstock/ Tom Whitfield
ON the Costa Tropical, a heated debate has emerged over two proposed wind farm projects, ‘La Pinta’ and ‘Albaicín,’ which has sparked significant local concern.
The projects, currently under review by Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, plan to install 165 wind turbines, each 271 meters tall, seven kilometres offshore from Sacratif Lighthouse. These turbines would be visible from Almerimar to Torrox, raising questions about their potential impact.
Residents argue that the large turbines could severely affect the region’s coastal landscape and marine environment. They worry about possible damage to local wildlife, including marine species, and the negative effects on vital sectors such as tourism and fishing. The proposed sites also include areas of interest for conservation, including the Calahonda-Castell de Ferro cliffs, which are part of the Natura 2000 network, raising additional environmental concerns.
In response, local groups have organised a protest scheduled for August 23 in Torrenueva Costa. The demonstration aims to draw attention to their concerns and urge authorities to reconsider the projects. They also highlight potential issues with pollution and environmental degradation during and after construction.
As the debate over the ‘La Pinta’ and ‘Albaicín’ wind farms continues, the local community remains actively engaged in voicing their concerns. The Ministry for Ecological Transition is expected to make a decision soon, taking into account the extensive feedback from residents and environmental groups.
How You Can Get Involved
Residents and concerned parties can participate in the ongoing discussions by attending public meetings and submitting formal feedback to the Ministry. For those interested in joining the protest, details can be found on local community websites and social media platforms.
Stay Informed
To stay updated on the latest developments regarding the wind farm projects and other local environmental issues, consider following local news outlets, joining community groups, or subscribing to newsletters from environmental organizations.
Further Reading
For more information on wind energy and its environmental impacts, you might find the following resources helpful:
The global impact of offshore wind farms on ecosystem services – ScienceDirect
For more Costa Tropical and Axarquia news click here
