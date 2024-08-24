By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Aug 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

ON the Costa Tropical, a heated debate has emerged over two proposed wind farm projects, ‘La Pinta’ and ‘Albaicín,’ which has sparked significant local concern.

Local Concerns Over Wind Farm Impact

The projects, currently under review by Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, plan to install 165 wind turbines, each 271 meters tall, seven kilometres offshore from Sacratif Lighthouse. These turbines would be visible from Almerimar to Torrox, raising questions about their potential impact.

Environmental and Aesthetic Worries Raised

Residents argue that the large turbines could severely affect the region’s coastal landscape and marine environment. They worry about possible damage to local wildlife, including marine species, and the negative effects on vital sectors such as tourism and fishing. The proposed sites also include areas of interest for conservation, including the Calahonda-Castell de Ferro cliffs, which are part of the Natura 2000 network, raising additional environmental concerns.

Economic and Tourism Threats Highlighted

In response, local groups have organised a protest scheduled for August 23 in Torrenueva Costa. The demonstration aims to draw attention to their concerns and urge authorities to reconsider the projects. They also highlight potential issues with pollution and environmental degradation during and after construction.

What’s Next for the Wind Farm Projects?

As the debate over the ‘La Pinta’ and ‘Albaicín’ wind farms continues, the local community remains actively engaged in voicing their concerns. The Ministry for Ecological Transition is expected to make a decision soon, taking into account the extensive feedback from residents and environmental groups.

How You Can Get Involved

Residents and concerned parties can participate in the ongoing discussions by attending public meetings and submitting formal feedback to the Ministry. For those interested in joining the protest, details can be found on local community websites and social media platforms.

