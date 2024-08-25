By Harry Sinclair •
Salvamento Maritimo save several boats a week from being stranded or sinking
Credit: Salvamento Maritimo /fb
Off the coast of the Cabo de Gata beach a stranded sailboat had caught the curiosity of locals and tourists.
For the past week, Cabo de Gata beachgoers who looked out to the horizon could see a white mast, emerging diagonally from its hull sinking slowly.
On Tuesday, August 13, Salvamento Maritimo received an emergency call from a boat requesting assistance.
The sailboat was stranded on the coast of Cabo de Gata with six crew members on board.
The Salvamar Spica from the Almeria coordinating centre attended the scene, confirming the sailboat’s anchor was stuck in the nautical channel of Cabo de Gata.
The crew was transferred by the Maritime Rescue Team to the Port of Roquetas de Mar, while the boat, the Intrepido, was left stranded next to the watchtower.
Ten days later, Ocean Group, a private company, began the recovery process of the boat, which involved using a separate boat, My Destiny, to remove the ship from its anchor and begin the refloating process, necessary before being able to begin towing it.
This isn’t the only stranded boat of the week. On Thursday, August 15, around 5:20 pm the Maritime Rescue team received a call from a two-man boat, named Gekko, stating they had lost propulsion and were stranded near the Punta Entinas beach.
The boat was towed by the Maritime Rescue team to the Marina of Almerimar.
For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.
