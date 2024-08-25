By Harry Sinclair • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 18:55 • 2 minutes read

Laujar de Andarax filled its streets with urban art for the first edition of Al Fresco Credit: Ayuntamiento de Laujar de Andarax /fb

Luajar de Andarax hosts the first edition of its international urban art festival, Al Fresco.

With support from the Andalucian Government and the Provincial Council of Almeria, Laujar de Andarax filled its streets with art, music, performances and local pride on August 17.

Luajar’s first edition of its urban art festival, Al Fresco, proves an “absolute success”

As stated by the Laujar de Andarax town hall, the first edition of this urban art festival was an “Absolute success”, with “the streets of the municipality filled with art and people enjoying the beauty of (the) town”

The night featured a full programme, with urban dancers, catwalks, human statues, and live graffiti, finishing with live music in the Plaza Mayor.

The aim of the event was to “pay tribute to a generation that has taken the streets”, as stated on the town halls socials, adding that “If there is a characteristic image of the Alpujarra, it is that of spending summer nights “al fresco”, with the company of the neighbours.”

The mayor of Luajar de Andarax emphasises the importance of Al Fresco

The deputy for Culture, Cinema and Almeria Identity – and mayor of Laujar de Andarax – Almudena Morales, highlighted the importance of this event, stating “It is the best time to discover everything that our town and one of the most beautiful regions in all of Andalusia has to offer.”

“We are going to take people out into the cool of summer and call on the people of Almería to enjoy the summer in the streets of Laujar.” Stated the mayor, detailing that there were “Urban dancers, live graffiti, live music, parades and many more activities.”

Morales went further to thank “the institutional collaboration received from the Junta de Andalucia and the Provincial Council” that helped make this first edition possible.

Inland tourism is on the rise in the province of Almeria

Juan Jose Alonso, the territorial delegate for Culture, Tourism and Sport, pointed out that the latest data “indicate that Inland Tourism is increasingly rising in the preferences of tourists who visit us,” adding that “It is about offering visitors attractive options that complement the traditional Sun and Beach destination, which enriches their experience and strengthens their choice of their holiday destination.”

