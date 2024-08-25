Albir Celebrates at the Eucalyptus Park

By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Albir Fiesta attracted huge crowds Credit: lalfas.es

During the weekend of August 17, the Fiestas de l’Albir were celebrated with great enthusiasm at Eucalyptus Park, attracting a large and lively crowd.

The event, organised by the ‘Mayorales of the Fiestas del Santísimo Cristo del Buen Acierto’ in partnership with the Alfas Department of Festivities and Traditions, featured an extensive and diverse program of activities.

Sandra Gomez, Councillor for Fiestas, expressed her delight with the turnout, stating, “We have carefully planned activities to cater to all audiences, and we are thrilled with the positive response. I commend the organisers and attendees for their responsible and joyous participation.”

A vibrant atmosphere for the Albir festivities in Eucalyptus Park

The entire weekend programme left nothing to the imagination and included live music, engaging children’s games, pétanque matches and delicious food including an incredible giant paella.

In addition, two of the main highlights bringing colour and a vibrant atmosphere, were the mermaid and triton costume parade, and the proclamation by the queen and her ladies.

To aid accessibility to the fiesta, Alfas Town Council put on a free night bus which was very welcomed and allowed revellers to enjoy the festivities without having to worry about how they were getting home.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.