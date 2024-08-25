Arab Souk in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 23:36 • 1 minute read

Arab Souk, Benalmadena pueblo. Credit: Aletta van Dijk, Facebook.

Benalmadena once again hosts an Arab Souk from Thursday, September 29 to September 1 with Arabic-themed market stalls, falconry and a concert.

The Arab Souk in Benalmádena Pueblo is bigger than ever this year with a concert from local band Ziryab, an area that transoms the village into a medieval Arab Souk and a space uniquely dedicated to falconry shows, tea tents, spice stalls, gastronomy and parades that will fill emblematic corners of Benalmadena Pueblo with the sounds, smells and tastes of a medieval Arabic town. ‘This Arab souk is already an unmissable event for many residents and visitors to Benalmádena Pueblo,’ said the Councillor for Commerce, Raúl Campos, at the presentation of the event. As every year, he said ‘we bid farewell to the month of August with this urban craft market in the historic centre of Benalmádena Pueblo.’

Benalmadena Arab Souk runs from one end of the village to the other

As a change this year, the Arab Souk will take over the area from Calle Real to Plaza del Alguacil, extending its size. The Benalmadena Arab Souk ‘will unite the entire urban centre of Benalmádena Pueblo from one end to the other,’ continued Councillor for commerce, Ramos.

According to the councillor, one of the highlights of this year’s event will be on Friday, August 30, at 10pm, with a performance by Ziryab, a local band that will pay tribute to Medina Azahara and Triana, along with their own songs to add an extra touch, always framed in the context of the Souk.