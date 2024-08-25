Asian wasp warning in Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
A wasp identification document has been issued by The Ministry of Agriculture
The Regional Ministry of Agriculture launched a campaign last Friday urging the public to be on the lookout for an invasive species of wasp that the Ministry body is trying to eradicate. The Asian wasp, which first arrived in Mallorca in 2015, is an insect which reproduces successfully at an astonishing rate, and could upset the balance of other native species of wasps across the island.
The Ministry highlights that so far this year a total of 10 colonies of Asian wasps have been identified across Mallorca, with nests located in Palma, Calvià, Sóller and Mancor de la Vall. A document has been published on the government website to help the general public successfully distinguish between the Asian wasp and other species, and people are urged to contact the Species Protection Service directly should they identify the presence of any Asian wasps.
The project, made possible by collaboration from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing and The Environment, the Species Protection Service and Wildlife Recovery Centre, COFIB, with help from the University of the Balearic Islands, aims to intercept the reproduction of the wasps. Following a protocol whereby nests are seized and frozen in order for scientists to carry out tests on genetics to confirm the origin of the insects, the ultimate goal is to eradicate the species from Mallorca entirely and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the Balearics.
Notification of the species can be reported via the following means: Whatsapp (606875244), email (especies@dgmedinatural.caib.es) or via COFIB´s invasive species line (www.lineaverdecofib.es) and Vespapp (vespapp.uib.es/)
