Car rally, Sierra de las Nieves

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 11:45 • 1 minute read

Rally season restarts in earnest in Casarabonela. Credit: VIII Subida Casarabonela, Facebook

Casarabonela in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, is holding its 8th Hill Climb rally on Saturday, August 31 to Sunday 1.

After a summer break, rally driving is back on the sporting calendar in the Malaga province, and motor racing fans are delighted. Organised by the Venturi Auto Club, the president of the Andalusian Motoring Federation also called this section of this climb ‘one of the most valued by Andalusian mountain drivers’, while asking spectators and rally fans to be respectful of the areas delimited by the organisation and the environment as it is a national park.

Road closures during the Casarabonela rally

Roads on the Saturday will be closed off to traffic, mostly the MA-5401, at 3pm, followed by practice runs starting at 4pm. The roads will remain closed for most of Sunday morning with races against the clock up until lunchtime. The trophy ceremony is planned for 3pm.

The starting point for cars is at Km 20.75 with the finishing line placed at Km 16.13. It’s a 4.29km hill climb race with a 290m rise with an average rise of 6.28%, so expect some flying cars en route. There are various categories including stock cars, single-seaters, and women’s, men’s and junior categories.