Charity ProAm Golf Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 13:43 • 1 minute read

Aloha Golf in Marbella. Credit: Aloha Golf

A charity event for the serious golfers and golf fans out there, the ProAm Miguel Ángel Jiménez Memorial, Marbella.

From August 30 to September 1, Aloha Golf in Marbella hosts the ‘ProAm Miguel Ángel Jiménez Memorial Andrés Jiménez’. This tournament pays tribute to two legends of Spanish golf, offering amateur golfers the opportunity to compete with top-level professionals. In addition to the excitement of high-level golf, the event promotes values such as camaraderie and passion for this sport.

All in aid of Aloha Cares charity

The beneficiary of this event will be Aloha Cares, a non-profit charity that relies on donations and fundraising events such as the one, to help families in need in the community. It is is open to non-members as mush as regular members, but the entry fee is different. The price is €800 for non-members to take part, and €400 for members. The price includes a welcome pack, a practice round, the two-day ProAm with buggies and prizes.

4 ball Betterball Stableford with a 75% of handicap

The format of the competition is teams of 4, including 1 pro, 4 ball Betterball Stableford with a 75% of handicap. Open to all comers, there’s a handicap limit on men of 18 and 21 for women. The total sum of the team must not exceed 45, with non-members having to present a valid handicap certificate from their home club.

Everything begins on Friday, August 30, and at 7pm there’s a barbecue dinner to which all teams are invited. Breakfast and lunch buffets on the Saturday and Sunday. Bookings can be made on 952 907 085, or online at clubdegolfaloha.com.