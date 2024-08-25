Istanbul Airport: the “world’s most connected”

By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 15:49 • 2 minutes read

Istanbul Airport: Credit: Pixabay.

Travellers across Europe have a new airport to keep on their radar: Istanbul Airport, which has rapidly become a global aviation powerhouse.

Since its inauguration in 2018, this £9.4 billion (€11 billion) marvel has not only set new benchmarks in airport design and infrastructure but has also been recognised as the “world’s most connected airport for 2024”. This is according to the latest rankings by aviation analytics platform Cirium.

Istanbul Airport outshines its competitors with an impressive 309 direct destinations, a figure unmatched by any other airport worldwide. This strategic advantage cements Istanbul’s role as a critical hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

In comparison, Frankfurt Airport, which secured second place, offers 296 destinations, while Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol serve 282 and 270 destinations.

Turkish aviation

Turkey’s ambition to become a leading force in global aviation is evident in the rapid rise of Istanbul Airport. Within just six years of operation, the airport has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious title of “Best Airport in the World” at the Air Transport Awards for four consecutive years. This recognition comes from over 4,000 industry executives and readers of Air Transport News, highlighting the airport’s exceptional service and infrastructure.

Situated on the European side of Istanbul, the airport’s location is pivotal. It not only serves as a gateway between Europe and Asia but is also a key transit point for travellers from Africa.

In 2023, the airport welcomed over 76 million passengers, making it the second-busiest in Europe, just behind London Heathrow, and the second-busiest in the Middle East after Dubai International Airport.

Currently, the airport operates five runways, with ambitious plans to expand this number to nine by 2027, and potentially up to 12 in the future. This expansion will further enhance its capacity and connectivity, ensuring that Istanbul Airport remains at the forefront of global aviation.

Whether people are flying for business, visiting family back home, or exploring new destinations, Istanbul Airport offers unparalleled connectivity and a seamless travel experience. With its future-focused infrastructure and strategic location, it’s clear that this airport will play a crucial role in the global aviation landscape for years to come.

The world’s most connected airports in 2024

Here’s a look at the top 10 most connected airports worldwide, based on Cirium’s rankings: