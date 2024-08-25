Jimmy Carr laughs funny in Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 0:10
• 1 minute read
Jimmy Carr facing BOYCOTT as petition gets over 15,000 signatures after Holocaust joke. Image - Wiki
Said by some to be the hardest-working man in comedy, he certainly is when it comes to hosting UK comedy panel shows. The reigning king of the one-liners, Jimmy Carr, stops off for one night in Marbella this week, to make the Brits giggle, and the locals blush.
To call his gags offensive doesn’t give him enough credit, and there is an element of a teenage boy trying to impress his mates in the school playground about his spicy one-liners. One knows that nothing is off limits with Carr, and you know that’s what the audience is in for before they take their seats. If only one person in the World might be offended, you can be sure to find reference to it in Carr’s repertoire. Imagine suggesting a Jimmy Carr gig as a team building exercise for the Malaga software company you work for. You would be clearing your desk the Monday after the gig.
There can be no doubt that Carr is the best comedy panel show host ever. No one else has even come close. But his stand up act is an acquired taste, a little like coriander – some love it, some wince at the distastefulness. One gag about sexual abuse might get an awkward ‘heh’, but 5 in the same show? It’s a question of personal preference.
What cannot be denied though is this is the biggest English-speaking stand up gig on the Costa del Sol in recent memory, and hopefully not the last. Jimmy Carr is laughing funny at the Marbella Arena on Saturday, August 31. Ticket prices start at €45.50 and are available from entradas.com.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.