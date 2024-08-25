Jimmy Carr laughs funny in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 0:10 • 1 minute read

Jimmy Carr facing BOYCOTT as petition gets over 15,000 signatures after Holocaust joke. Image - Wiki

Said by some to be the hardest-working man in comedy, he certainly is when it comes to hosting UK comedy panel shows. The reigning king of the one-liners, Jimmy Carr, stops off for one night in Marbella this week, to make the Brits giggle, and the locals blush.

To call his gags offensive doesn’t give him enough credit, and there is an element of a teenage boy trying to impress his mates in the school playground about his spicy one-liners. One knows that nothing is off limits with Carr, and you know that’s what the audience is in for before they take their seats. If only one person in the World might be offended, you can be sure to find reference to it in Carr’s repertoire. Imagine suggesting a Jimmy Carr gig as a team building exercise for the Malaga software company you work for. You would be clearing your desk the Monday after the gig.

Carr’s stand up an acquired taste

There can be no doubt that Carr is the best comedy panel show host ever. No one else has even come close. But his stand up act is an acquired taste, a little like coriander – some love it, some wince at the distastefulness. One gag about sexual abuse might get an awkward ‘heh’, but 5 in the same show? It’s a question of personal preference.

What cannot be denied though is this is the biggest English-speaking stand up gig on the Costa del Sol in recent memory, and hopefully not the last. Jimmy Carr is laughing funny at the Marbella Arena on Saturday, August 31. Ticket prices start at €45.50 and are available from entradas.com.