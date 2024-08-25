By Harry Sinclair • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 18:23 • 2 minutes read

The Mayor of Mojacar celebrated with the town the coronation of the queen and ladies Credit: Fran Garcia /fb

The residents of Mojacar have immersed themselves in the celebration of its Patron Saint Festivities, already proving their pride in the first days.

Saturday marked the beginning of Mojacar’s festivities in honour of its patron saint

The festival in honour of Saint Augustin, the patron saint of Mojacar, has begun, starting on Saturday, August 24, reflecting the tradition and culture of the municipality.

Residents of the town took to the streets to open the traditional midday fair, accompanied by the Juaraguinos band, bringing together locals and visitors for one of Mojacar’s most anticipated events of the year.

The mayor of Mojacar highlights the significance of the Saint Augustine Festival

The mayor of Mojacar, Fran Garcia, highlighted the importance of this local event, stating “The San Agustin Patron Saint Festivities are a unique opportunity to enjoy our traditions, share with our friends and show the best of Mojacar to those who visit us.”

The first day saw the proclamation, held by Francisco Baraza, better known as Paco Baraza, “whose words full of emotion and affection have inspired and reminded us what it means to be Mojaqueros”, as stated by the mayor of Mojacar.

Baraza also gave an emotional farewell after decades as director of the Bartolome Flores public school, leaving a legacy that left a mark on numerous generations of students.

The leader of this year’s festivities gave a speech full of verses, which he joked flowed with a rapper-like style, taking the audience on a journey through the history of Mojacar.

At the end of the event, Baraza was given an honorary plaque in recognition of his dedication, followed by an emotional hug between himself and the mayor.

The coronation of the Queen and Ladies

Following the proclamation was the coronation of the Queen and Ladies which marks the official beginning of the festivities, with Andrea Torres Santiago crowned Queen of the festivities in honour of San Agustin 2024.

As the celebrations continue, the town will be able to partake in traditional activities, including the horse race, an indoor football tournament, a domino tournament, and several evening concerts including the popular street party brought to life by the El Norte and Raul Vazco Orchestra.

Wednesday, August 28th, is the patron saint’s day, and will be celebrated in Mojacar with a mass in honour of San Agustin, followed by a procession through the streets and the children’s ribbon race, which the mayor highlighted as an unmissable moment alongside “our well-known water ascent and floral offering to our patron saint, where all the women are dressed in the traditional Mojaquera costume.”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.