By Harry Sinclair • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 13:16 • 2 minutes read

The Macenas Resort will add a 5-star hotel to its establishment by 2026 Credit: The Macenas Resort /fb

The tourist hotspot of the Almeria province is receiving its first 5-star hotel in the next couple of years.

Mojacar to see its first 5-star hotel as it establishes itself as a tourist hotspot

In just over, Mojacar will open its first 5-star hotel after the Cosentino family closed an agreement with a subsidiary of the international hotel chain Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the opening of this hotel.

The construction of the new prestige hotel will begin at the end of this year and is expected to be open by 2026, as announced on the Macenas website.

An agreement between the Cosentino Family and Hyatt Hotels

The property plans to invest more than €40 million in the construction of the establishment, operating under the brand Destination by Hyatt, which already has hotels in Ibiza, Sardinia and Scotland.

The hotel opening in Mojacar will feature exclusive architecture, services and designs that integrate into the topography of the land, inspired by the provincial agricultural tradition of cultivating terraces.

This will be the first 5-star hotel in Mojacar, named the “Hotel Business & Golf”, and will feature alongside the Macenas Mediterranean Resort complex, as stated on the resort’s website.

The 5-star hotel design will collaborate discreet luxury and the environment

The design of the 5-star hotel will be based on the concept of discreet luxury, free of eccentricities and giving the environment the “main role”, according to the Mediterranean resort.

The director of the Cosentino family, Alvaro de la Haza, expressed his satisfaction “to have the support of the Macenas Meditteranean Resort hotel project from a brand with the international positioning of Hyatt.”

The agreement has been carried out through Horwath HLT, a hotel, tourism and leisure consultancy, according to the company, stating that the new hotel is destined to “be one of the driving forces of tourism employment in the province,” adding that it will “break the seasonality of the sector.”

It is predicted that it will generate around 110 direct and indirect jobs during the 365 days of the year.

The Cosentino Family

This is a first for the family office of the Cosentino family, introducing themselves into the hotel sector with the aim of revitalising the tourist offer on the Almeria coast, with a focus on creating a sustainable residential complex.

The family promise to create a “wellness experience at any of the year”, including dedicated spaces for meetings, events, conventions, a beach club, a social club, a golf course, swimming pools, spa and wellness area, healthy dining establishments, suites and private villas, as well as double and triple rooms, providing a wealth of options for its visitors.

The project has been characterised “by its commitment to sustainability, excellence, and to preserving the natural and cultural heritage of this enclave located in Mojacar,” which is reiterated by the design plans of the 5-star hotel, designed by architect Rafael de la-Hoz.

With an estimated total investment of more than 200 million euros, this is a long-term plan that demonstrates the Cosentino family’s commitment to creating value for Almeria, a plan which began in 2022.

In 2022, the Cosentino Family invested in the infrastructure necessary for the water treatment system and the expansion of electrical capacity, in addition to a comprehensive renovation and expansion of the social club before its grand opening in the summer of 2023.

In addition to the construction of the five-star hotel, the project includes investment in the construction of different real estate developments, ranging from single-family homes to multi-family residential areas.

