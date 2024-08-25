By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 25 Aug 2024 • 17:56 • 2 minutes read

The Plenary Session of the Almería City Council finalised the agreement on Friday Credit: Shutterstock

The Almeria City Council have unanimously approved a major improvement to the conditions of workers.

In an extraordinary session held by the Corporation on Friday, August 23, the city council approved the agreement on Civil Service Personnel and the Collective Agreement for Labor Personnel for the four-year period 2024-2027, following its agreement and signature last July.

The Almeria City Council has agreed on improvements to working conditions

Maria del Mar Garcia Lorca, the councillor responsible for the Department of Security and Public Service, acknowledged this as “the best agreement that could have been reached.”

“It is a good agreement that improves the conditions of the workers, as was our commitment when the negotiations began,” as explained by Garcia Lorca.

The councillor went further to state the agreement “not only consolidates all the rights acquired by municipal public employees, but it also substantially improves many other aspects with respect to the condition of the previous agreement.”

The key results from the negotiations

The result of this negotiation includes the implementation of a 35-hour work week for positions assigned to the general work week, the establishment of an additional annual payment, totalling four annual payments, the continuation of the contracting of medical and surgical assistance insurance, as well as improvement of the municipal contribution to the Pension Plan, among other additions.

The Corporation is committed to the reconciliation of the personal, work and family life of the municipal’s employees and proves it through this unanimous agreement.

Full list of results

Here is the full list of what resulted from the negotiation between all the parties;

The implementation of a 35-hour work week for positions assigned to the general work week and a 37:30-hour work week for those assigned to special dedication work weeks;

The establishment of an additional annual payment, totalling four annual payments of the same amount (€769.96 each), as a variable productivity supplement, provided that they have worked uninterruptedly for three months prior to the generation of the right;

The continuation of the contracting of medical and surgical assistance insurance, as well as hospitalisation, for the staff in its service;

Improvement of the municipal contribution to the Pension Plan;

Productivity through positive overall evaluation of performance from the beginning of their professional career until the end of it and the reclassification of the positions of Firefighters and Chiefs of Crew to Subgroup C1.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.