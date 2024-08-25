Music by candlelight, Istán

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 19:49 • 1 minute read

La Velá, Istán, music festival with the ambience of candlelight. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Istán, Facebook.

Istán celebrates its benchmark musical and cultural festival of ‘La Velá’ on the nights of Friday, August 30 and Saturday 31.

The event of ‘lights and mysteries’ begins at 8.30pm on the Friday at Las Herrizas view point, overlooking La Concepción reservoir and Rio Verde.

The oldest building in Istán, the Torre Escalente, is the venue of a performance by the Málaga Provincial Guitar Orchestra made up of guitarists from a variety of ensembles. In the Plaza del Pueblo, there will be a 15-piece Big Band Swing band paying Fusion, Blues and Swing. La Negra Mayté, a tribute to Andalusian rock, and a tribute concert to Amy Winehouse, one of the great voices of Soul music, are things to expect over the weekend at La Velá, as well as DJs from Pop FM playing the best in 80s tunes.

String quartet by candlelight in Istán

In El Altillo, one of the most idiosyncratic streets of the town, a concert is being held with a string quartet (two violins, viola and cello). The members of this instrumental group are graduates and members of the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Málaga, and the repertoire they cover includes both classical music and film music. But what is really going to give atmosphere to this street party is the fact that the streets will be illuminated by candles instead of street lamps.